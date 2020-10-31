A new death reported in Fayette County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 31, 2020, there have been 776,609 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 24,460 total cases and 457 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old female from Logan County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, and a 79-year old male from Kanawha County.

“The loss of more West Virginians is truly heartbreaking,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to prevent this deadly virus.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,665), Boone (404), Braxton (71), Brooke (243), Cabell (1,526), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (794), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (210), Hampshire (143), Hancock (234), Hardy (108), Harrison (680), Jackson (410), Jefferson (622), Kanawha (3,799), Lewis (105), Lincoln (260), Logan (796), Marion (410), Marshall (404), Mason (179), McDowell (128), Mercer (794), Mineral (239), Mingo (648), Monongalia (2,348), Monroe (264), Morgan (156), Nicholas (191), Ohio (604), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (214), Putnam (952), Raleigh (855), Randolph (425), Ritchie (48), Roane (115), Summers (135), Taylor (172), Tucker (66), Tyler (48), Upshur (276), Wayne (612), Webster (36), Wetzel (205), Wirt (56), Wood (671), Wyoming (331).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Jefferson, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Tyler, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County, October 31, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Boone County, October 31, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Clay County, October 31, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Hampshire County, October 31, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hampshire County High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jefferson County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Logan County, October 31, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 31, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV, (under the tent)

Monroe County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Roane County, October 31, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Tyler/Wetzel County, October 31, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wyoming County, October 31, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Sunday, November 1 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Upshur, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Hampshire County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jackson County, November 1, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County, November 1, 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Marshall County, November 1, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Monroe County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, WV

Upshur County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wyoming County, November 1, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For more testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added every day.