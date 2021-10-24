A happy homecoming for the Rams, Bluefield University wins 79-64

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – It’s a happy homecoming for Bluefield University as they hold off St. Andrews 79-64 in their Saturday evening contest.

Nathan Herstich had eight touchdown passes on the night. Herstich set school records for touchdown passes in a game, season and career. Receivers Jaquan Ebron and Antonio Strickland have now both surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards this season.

It was not a defensive clinic for either team. Bluefield scored 27 points in the first quarter, alone, and 45 points in the final 30 minutes. St. Andrews was not far behind with 64 points on the night, but it was not enough to overcome the Rams’ offense.

After their second straight win, the Rams look to keep their momentum going next Saturday at Kentucky Christian.

