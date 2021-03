BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the female in the photos wanted in connection to the theft of a vehicle from Lowe’s on March 2.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ptl. Lauryn Birchfield at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest.