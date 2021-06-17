90 new cases, five deaths reported in past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 16, 2021, there have been 2,955,717 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,311 total cases and 2,861 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Tyler County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 71-year old male from Greenbrier County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please honor these families by protecting yourself and others with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,512), Berkeley (12,796), Boone (2,171), Braxton (1,001), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,862), Calhoun (381), Clay (541), Doddridge (636), Fayette (3,544), Gilmer (881), Grant (1,307), Greenbrier (2,882), Hampshire (1,919), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,567), Harrison (6,140), Jackson (2,225), Jefferson (4,776), Kanawha (15,454), Lewis (1,280), Lincoln (1,592), Logan (3,271), Marion (4,626), Marshall (3,533), Mason (2,048), McDowell (1,612), Mercer (5,117), Mineral (2,971), Mingo (2,722), Monongalia (9,390), Monroe (1,204), Morgan (1,224), Nicholas (1,893), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,954), Putnam (5,314), Raleigh (7,057), Randolph (2,841), Ritchie (755), Roane (659), Summers (857), Taylor (1,271), Tucker (545), Tyler (741), Upshur (1,959), Wayne (3,180), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,386), Wirt (456), Wood (7,923), Wyoming (2,040).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jefferson and Wayne counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV