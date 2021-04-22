400 COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 22, 2021, there have been 2,643,797 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 150,288 total cases and 2,808 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,721 2,363 358 78 Greenbrier 1,834 1,654 180 65 McDowell 1,171 1,069 102 22 Mercer 3,041 2,801 240 125 Monroe 899 850 49 17 Nicholas 1,120 949 171 20 Pocahontas 399 385 14 10 Raleigh 4,534 3,797 737 79 Summers 647 615 32 23 Wyoming 1,869 1,744 125 42

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 246 78 28

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Morgan County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Mingo County, a 57-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 78-year old female from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 80-year old female from Boone County.

“We remember all loved ones who have been lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,360), Berkeley (11,768), Boone (1,897), Braxton (879), Brooke (2,128), Cabell (8,660), Calhoun (275), Clay (462), Doddridge (555), Fayette (3,301), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,242), Greenbrier (2,659), Hampshire (1,732), Hancock (2,723), Hardy (1,450), Harrison (5,473), Jackson (1,936), Jefferson (4,393), Kanawha (14,238), Lewis (1,144), Lincoln (1,402), Logan (3,011), Marion (4,195), Marshall (3,304), Mason (1,942), McDowell (1,508), Mercer (4,596), Mineral (2,783), Mingo (2,442), Monongalia (8,988), Monroe (1,078), Morgan (1,094), Nicholas (1,530), Ohio (4,062), Pendleton (693), Pleasants (841), Pocahontas (656), Preston (2,819), Putnam (4,854), Raleigh (6,288), Randolph (2,504), Ritchie (667), Roane (588), Summers (773), Taylor (1,204), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,826), Wayne (2,827), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,224), Wirt (382), Wood (7,600), Wyoming (1,934).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Doddridge, and Monroe counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, and Ritchie counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Ritchie County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 136 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

For more free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related