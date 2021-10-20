74 COVID-related deaths reported, 22 previously unreported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 20, 2021, there are currently 8,469 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 74 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,219 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 4,823 4,619 204 119 Greenbrier 3,357 3,226 131 90 McDowell 2,128 2,050 78 46 Mercer 5,819 5,574 245 174 Monroe 1,678 1,638 40 25 Nicholas 2,499 2,293 206 42 Pocahontas 728 701 27 18 Raleigh 8,069 7,683 386 166 Summers 1,118 1,089 29 30 Wyoming 3,236 3,111 125 57

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 714 211 128

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 48-year old female from Mineral County, a 49-year old female from Logan County, a 45-year old male from Cabell County, an 83-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 52-year old female from Marshall County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 43-year old male from Lewis County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, a 90-year old male from Randolph County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, a 76-year old male from Grant County, a 41-year old male from Kanawha County, a 28-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Jefferson County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Tucker County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, a 52-year old male from Wood County, a 103-year old female from Fayette County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, a 61-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Jackson County, a 54-year old male from Jackson County, a 21-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Tucker County, a 34-year old female from Lewis County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, a 62-year old female from Jefferson County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Upshur County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 56-year old female from Wood County, a 44-year old female from Mason County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Braxton County, a 52-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 54-year old female from Hancock County, a 51-year old female from Marshall County, and a 72-year old male from Wayne County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Wayne County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Marshall County, a 49-year old female from Cabell County, a 43-year old female from Marion County, a 39-year old male from Hardy County, a 49-year old male from Randolph County, a 62-year old male from Barbour County, an 80-year old male from Clay County, a 33-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Braxton County, a 97-year old female from McDowell County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 94-year old female from Monongalia County, a 56-year old female from McDowell County, a 63-year old male from Mingo County, an 89-year old male from Brooke County, a 93-year old male from Nicholas County, and a 66-year old male from Boone County. Most of these deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021, with one death from December 2020 and one from January 2021.



“We offer our deepest sympathy as the state grieves more deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of all. I urge you to schedule your vaccine or booster today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (92), Berkeley (602), Boone (123), Braxton (58), Brooke (53), Cabell (372), Calhoun (43), Clay (40), Doddridge (30), Fayette (204), Gilmer (23), Grant (73), Greenbrier (131), Hampshire (94), Hancock (141), Hardy (75), Harrison (493), Jackson (148), Jefferson (181), Kanawha (790), Lewis (94), Lincoln (98), Logan (121), Marion (394), Marshall (117), Mason (91), McDowell (78), Mercer (245), Mineral (160), Mingo (146), Monongalia (488), Monroe (40), Morgan (65), Nicholas (206), Ohio (146), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (27), Preston (196), Putnam (284), Raleigh (386), Randolph (76), Ritchie (52), Roane (75), Summers (29), Taylor (75), Tucker (29), Tyler (22), Upshur (124), Wayne (142), Webster (46), Wetzel (68), Wirt (44), Wood (372), Wyoming (125). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County:

7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, parking lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Doddridge County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavillion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV

Gilmer County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Foodland parking lot, 2 Foodland Plaza, Glenville, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street, parking lot at Operations Trailer, Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

