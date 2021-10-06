65 COVID-related deaths reported in past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 6, 2021, there are currently 11,331 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 65 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,839 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 4,535 4,255 280 109 Greenbrier 3,184 2,999 185 82 McDowell 2,018 1,836 182 40 Mercer 5,465 5,023 442 162 Monroe 1,601 1,552 49 25 Nicholas 2,285 2,090 195 36 Pocahontas 671 642 29 17 Raleigh 7,609 7,223 386 148 Summers 1,080 1,027 53 28 Wyoming 3,026 2,894 132 52

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 892 260 179

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 44-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 57-year old male from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Wyoming County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 63-year old male from Marion County, a 57-year old male from Hampshire County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 66-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Summers County, a 41-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Mercer County, a 58-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Marshall County, a 67-year old male from Lincoln County, a 68-year old female from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Wood County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Marshall County, a 66-year old male from McDowell County, a 72-year old male from Marion County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, a 69-year old male from Boone County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Preston County, a 67-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 46-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Hampshire County, a 73-year old female from Grant County, a 70-year old female from Morgan County, a 51-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 44-year old female from Marion County, a 46-year old female from Preston County, a 64-year old male from Hampshire County, an 81-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 96-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Lewis County, an 83-year old female from Wayne County, a 68-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, and a 70-year old female from Monongalia County.

“We send our condolences to these families for the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, and free. Please take time to schedule an appointment today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (76), Berkeley (747), Boone (192), Braxton (86), Brooke (82), Cabell (605), Calhoun (23), Clay (38), Doddridge (92), Fayette (280), Gilmer (40), Grant (102), Greenbrier (185), Hampshire (78), Hancock (164), Hardy (82), Harrison (685), Jackson (191), Jefferson (237), Kanawha (992), Lewis (141), Lincoln (148), Logan (230), Marion (526), Marshall (196), Mason (173), McDowell (182), Mercer (442), Mineral (189), Mingo (166), Monongalia (286), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (195), Ohio (142), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (29), Preston (290), Putnam (419), Raleigh (386), Randolph (88), Ritchie (89), Roane (136), Summers (53), Taylor (93), Tucker (36), Tyler (56), Upshur (160), Wayne (327), Webster (62), Wetzel (128), Wirt (41), Wood (633), Wyoming (132). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marion, Mineral, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Cabell County:

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, parking lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center (parking lot), 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida Street and Madison Street), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

