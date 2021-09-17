57 deaths reported in latest COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 17, 2021, there have been 3,664,554 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 219,439 total cases and 3,370 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,866 3,080 786 97 Greenbrier 2,743 1,917 826 71 McDowell 1,675 1,298 377 28 Mercer 4,602 3,473 1,129 139 Monroe 1,467 1,041 426 20 Nicholas 1,947 1,359 588 29 Pocahontas 556 507 49 15 Raleigh 6,727 5,241 1,486 122 Summers 935 749 186 26 Wyoming 2,673 2,155 518 43

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 893 275 160

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Clay County, a 95-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 61-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Tucker County, a 70-year old female from Barbour County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 45-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Morgan County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Mercer County, a 50-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 47-year old male from Mercer County, a 56-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old male from Wayne County, a 59-year old female from Barbour County, an 84-year old female from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Lincoln County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 73-year old female from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Wirt County, an 83-year old male from Brooke County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 63-year old female from Mason County, a 52-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Mercer County, a 50-year old female from Randolph County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Wetzel County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 71-year old male from Logan County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 52-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Monongalia County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, a 43-year old male from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Summers County, an 83-year old male from Morgan County, a 68-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Pleasants County, a 62-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Wayne County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Preston County, a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 88-year old female from Mineral County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,249), Berkeley (15,684), Boone (2,871), Braxton (1,602), Brooke (2,701), Cabell (12,485), Calhoun (753), Clay (967), Doddridge (934), Fayette (4,879), Gilmer (1,118), Grant (1,741), Greenbrier (4,028), Hampshire (2,518), Hancock (3,400), Hardy (2,054), Harrison (8,315), Jackson (2,992), Jefferson (5,805), Kanawha (20,333), Lewis (2,238), Lincoln (2,205), Logan (4,466), Marion (6,098), Marshall (4,559), Mason (2,961), McDowell (2,256), Mercer (7,059), Mineral (3,807), Mingo (3,772), Monongalia (11,067), Monroe (1,812), Morgan (1,676), Nicholas (2,795), Ohio (5,334), Pendleton (972), Pleasants (1,206), Pocahontas (927), Preston (3,849), Putnam (7,148), Raleigh (9,474), Randolph (4,304), Ritchie (1,137), Roane (1,048), Summers (1,168), Taylor (1,759), Tucker (835), Tyler (1,127), Upshur (3,254), Wayne (4,463), Webster (854), Wetzel (2,076), Wirt (648), Wood (10,672), Wyoming (2,984).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County:

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Clay County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center (parking lot), 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 43 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking Lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

