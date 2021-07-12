55% of West Virginians 12 and older fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 12, 2021, there have been 3,048,932 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,625 total cases and 2,909 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 88-year old female from Berkeley County.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine, we have the responsibility as individuals to stop further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you or a family member are over the age of 12 and have not yet received a COVID vaccine, please schedule one today.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,516), Berkeley (12,906), Boone (2,183), Braxton (1,022), Brooke (2,250), Cabell (8,919), Calhoun (397), Clay (543), Doddridge (647), Fayette (3,561), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,318), Greenbrier (2,911), Hampshire (1,931), Hancock (2,846), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,220), Jackson (2,269), Jefferson (4,810), Kanawha (15,532), Lewis (1,310), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,668), Marshall (3,542), Mason (2,067), McDowell (1,629), Mercer (5,213), Mineral (2,993), Mingo (2,773), Monongalia (9,408), Monroe (1,227), Morgan (1,241), Nicholas (1,911), Ohio (4,316), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,964), Putnam (5,356), Raleigh (7,106), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (763), Roane (666), Summers (866), Taylor (1,290), Tucker (548), Tyler (751), Upshur (1,982), Wayne (3,186), Webster (555), Wetzel (1,400), Wirt (464), Wood (7,965), Wyoming (2,066).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mingo and Ohio counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus .wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Monongalia, Ritchie, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV