55.4% of West Virginians have received at least one dose

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 23, 2021, there are currently 15,177 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 25 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,492 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 4,097 3,769 328 98 Greenbrier 2,906 2,649 257 78 McDowell 1,798 1,578 220 35 Mercer 4,986 4,354 632 146 Monroe 1,529 1,414 115 21 Nicholas 2,096 1,850 246 32 Pocahontas 583 548 35 16 Raleigh 7,114 6,442 672 131 Summers 989 890 99 27 Wyoming 2,823 2,576 247 46

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 1,000 280 168

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 97-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Taylor County, a 57-year old male from McDowell County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Marshall County, a 65-year old female from McDowell County, a 75-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old male from Morgan County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 59-year old male from Jefferson County, a 79-year old male from Lincoln County, a 57-year old male from Marshall County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 53-year old male from Pleasants County, a 59-year old male from Taylor County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Wirt County, a 64-year old female from Mason County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, and a 90-year old male from Cabell County.

“Today is another difficult day in our fight against COVID-19 and we extend our deepest sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia through vaccination and prevention measures.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (102), Berkeley (688), Boone (201), Braxton (198), Brooke (131), Cabell (951), Calhoun (68), Clay (69), Doddridge (56), Fayette (328), Gilmer (40), Grant (152), Greenbrier (257), Hampshire (217), Hancock (227), Hardy (153), Harrison (798), Jackson (216), Jefferson (358), Kanawha (1,073), Lewis (197), Lincoln (144), Logan (344), Marion (498), Marshall (310), Mason (208), McDowell (220), Mercer (632), Mineral (307), Mingo (349), Monongalia (395), Monroe (115), Morgan (126), Nicholas (246), Ohio (272), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (80), Pocahontas (35), Preston (386), Putnam (556), Raleigh (672), Randolph (172), Ritchie (138), Roane (123), Summers (99), Taylor (137), Tucker (42), Tyler (109), Upshur (260), Wayne (412), Webster (77), Wetzel (151), Wirt (50), Wood (732), Wyoming (247). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, and Wood counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County:

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com)

Calhoun County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School Parking Lot, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hancock County:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (under tent), 900 N. Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV

Hardy County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, Parking Lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking Lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida and Madison Streets), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln Elementary, 3010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related