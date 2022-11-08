$50,000 Powerball Ticket sold in Morgantown

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A lucky individual has purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, and there was no Power Play option.

The ticket holder should sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim their prize.

West Virginians can purchase tickets for Monday’s drawing at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Power Play option to increase non-jackpot prizes.

