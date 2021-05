BECKLEY WV, (WOAY) – Five people are transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle MVA near Route 19 and Crossroads Mall in Beckley.

Dispatchers responded to a 3:57 p.m. call.

The Bradley Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, Jan Care and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department were all on scene.

Dispatchers say the area is clear and traffic is now flowing freely

