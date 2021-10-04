47 COVID-related deaths since last report

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 4, 2021, there are currently 12,284 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 47 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,769 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 4,500 4,171 329 105 Greenbrier 3,174 2,947 227 82 McDowell 1,993 1,772 221 39 Mercer 5,415 4,910 505 160 Monroe 1,594 1,540 54 25 Nicholas 2,277 2,068 209 35 Pocahontas 651 623 28 16 Raleigh 7,537 7,136 401 142 Summers 1,074 995 79 27 Wyoming 3,005 2,862 143 51

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 915 269 177

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Lincoln County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, a 21-year old male from Braxton County, a 59-year old female from Pleasants County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Randolph County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Clay County, an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 20-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, a 40-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old male from Randolph County, a 55-year old female from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 104-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Lewis County, a 71-year old male from Nicholas County, a 79-year old female from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 35-year old male from Harrison County, a 51-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 53-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old female from Roane County, a 64-year old male from Fayette County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, and a 69-year old male from Logan County.

“Our hearts go out to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (88), Berkeley (767), Boone (195), Braxton (105), Brooke (78), Cabell (623), Calhoun (21), Clay (43), Doddridge (72), Fayette (329), Gilmer (46), Grant (117), Greenbrier (227), Hampshire (109), Hancock (184), Hardy (78), Harrison (761), Jackson (222), Jefferson (261), Kanawha (1,071), Lewis (140), Lincoln (156), Logan (261), Marion (565), Marshall (181), Mason (152), McDowell (221), Mercer (505), Mineral (230), Mingo (185), Monongalia (274), Monroe (54), Morgan (92), Nicholas (209), Ohio (146), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (28), Preston (353), Putnam (430), Raleigh (401), Randolph (126), Ritchie (93), Roane (149), Summers (79), Taylor (114), Tucker (36), Tyler (77), Upshur (157), Wayne (325), Webster (70), Wetzel (139), Wirt (43), Wood (684), Wyoming (143). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mineral, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

(optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Cabell County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV

Randolph County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Parking Lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida Street and Madison Street), Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

