46% of West Virginians fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 29, 2021, there have been 3,004,339 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,992 total cases and 2,879 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,904 2,877 27 79 Greenbrier 1,997 1,966 31 64 McDowell 1,229 1,219 10 26 Mercer 3,436 3,344 92 121 Monroe 1,020 993 27 17 Nicholas 1,350 1,306 44 22 Pocahontas 413 413 0 12 Raleigh 5,099 5,058 41 98 Summers 728 723 5 22 Wyoming 1,983 1,960 23 40

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 86 27 12

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 85-year old male from Nicholas County. “Our hearts go out to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID vaccine.” CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,837), Boone (2,178), Braxton (1,014), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,881), Calhoun (388), Clay (543), Doddridge (643), Fayette (3,552), Gilmer (886), Grant (1,312), Greenbrier (2,892), Hampshire (1,927), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,582), Harrison (6,192), Jackson (2,254), Jefferson (4,798), Kanawha (15,492), Lewis (1,285), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,293), Marion (4,649), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,061), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,178), Mineral (2,979), Mingo (2,759), Monongalia (9,396), Monroe (1,221), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,312), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,329), Raleigh (7,089), Randolph (2,855), Ritchie (760), Roane (663), Summers (866), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (546), Tyler (746), Upshur (1,968), Wayne (3,179), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,947), Wyoming (2,055). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton, Hardy, Kanawha, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wayne counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information. Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties. Barbour County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Brooke County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: h ttps://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV Morgan County 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

