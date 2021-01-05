46 deaths reported in latest COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 5, 2021, there have been 1,558,860 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 93,162 total cases and 1,442 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,675 1,144 531 50 Greenbrier 1,110 199 911 40 McDowell 827 490 337 6 Mercer 2,134 550 1,584 58 Monroe 599 346 253 11 Nicholas 550 240 310 8 Pocahontas 253 222 31 9 Raleigh 2,212 1,390 822 30 Summers 420 252 168 17 Wyoming 1,155 868 287 21

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 806 214 92

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old female from Hampshire County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, a 77-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old female from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 81-year old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 90-year old male from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Tucker County, an 88-year old female from Hancock County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Monongalia County, an 86-year old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year old female from Mercer County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 97-year old female from Marshall County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Jackson County, and a 79-year old female from Marion County.

“As the COVID-19 fatality count continues to rise, we must remember that these individuals are daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We owe it to them to continue the fight against this virus with preventive measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (847), Berkeley (6,749), Boone (1,120), Braxton (573), Brooke (1,532), Cabell (5,600), Calhoun (150), Clay (269), Doddridge (282), Fayette (1,904), Gilmer (443), Grant (822), Greenbrier (1,641), Hampshire (1,070), Hancock (2,031), Hardy (845), Harrison (3,275), Jackson (1,273), Jefferson (2,547), Kanawha (9,165), Lewis (586), Lincoln (830), Logan (1,806), Marion (2,132), Marshall (2,245), Mason (1,108), McDowell (1,037), Mercer (3,170), Mineral (2,156), Mingo (1,550), Monongalia (5,698), Monroe (698), Morgan (702), Nicholas (761), Ohio (2,667), Pendleton (344), Pleasants (600), Pocahontas (374), Preston (1,839), Putnam (3,155), Raleigh (2,958), Randolph (1,263), Ritchie (383), Roane (329), Summers (497), Taylor (767), Tucker (357), Tyler (396), Upshur (1,057), Wayne (1,806), Webster (173), Wetzel (752), Wirt (245), Wood (5,351), Wyoming (1,232).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay and Monroe counties in this report.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the dashboard overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.