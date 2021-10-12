44 Arrests part of Joint Operation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) The joint operation between law enforcement in Raleigh, Fayette and Mercer counties is called, Operation Invictus.

Forty four people were arrested mostly for alleged drug crimes. Police also finding Heroine, Marijuana, Fentanyl and Meth, as well as 6 firearms.

Officers tell Newswatch, that at least three people taken into custody have been identified as gang members.

Watch for updates on this story right here on WOAY.COM. And a complete report this evening on Newswatch beginning at five

Related