35% of West Virginians are still unvaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 16, 2021, there have been 3,644,765 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 217,119 total cases and 3,313 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,866 3,080 786 97 Greenbrier 2,743 1,917 826 71 McDowell 1,675 1,298 377 28 Mercer 4,602 3,473 1,129 139 Monroe 1,467 1,041 426 20 Nicholas 1,947 1,359 588 29 Pocahontas 556 507 49 15 Raleigh 6,727 5,241 1,486 122 Summers 935 749 186 26 Wyoming 2,673 2,155 518 43

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 893 275 160

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 52-year old male from Ritchie County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Preston County, a 56-year old female from Wetzel County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 52-year old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Wetzel County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 67-year old female from Preston County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 56-year old female from Harrison County.

“We are thankful for all the healthcare workers who are treating West Virginians battling COVID-19 and send our sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge everyone to get vaccinated to prevent further loss of life.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,217), Berkeley (15,581), Boone (2,840), Braxton (1,574), Brooke (2,675), Cabell (12,343), Calhoun (741), Clay (953), Doddridge (918), Fayette (4,831), Gilmer (1,106), Grant (1,727), Greenbrier (3,992), Hampshire (2,500), Hancock (3,370), Hardy (2,026), Harrison (8,205), Jackson (2,961), Jefferson (5,765), Kanawha (20,112), Lewis (2,187), Lincoln (2,187), Logan (4,422), Marion (6,035), Marshall (4,528), Mason (2,930), McDowell (2,223), Mercer (6,959), Mineral (3,763), Mingo (3,722), Monongalia (11,012), Monroe (1,792), Morgan (1,653), Nicholas (2,751), Ohio (5,297), Pendleton (966), Pleasants (1,193), Pocahontas (919), Preston (3,800), Putnam (7,062), Raleigh (9,388), Randolph (4,239), Ritchie (1,112), Roane (1,034), Summers (1,150), Taylor (1,747), Tucker (819), Tyler (1,119), Upshur (3,228), Wayne (4,404), Webster (851), Wetzel (2,055), Wirt (637), Wood (10,556), Wyoming (2,942).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wood counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County:

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Greenbrier County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hancock County:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (under tent), 900 N. Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV

Hardy County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24983

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV

Randolph County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking Lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wood County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Parkersburg, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

