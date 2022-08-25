32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for September 10

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 8:00 am to noon. There will be cleanup sites along the Kanawha River in Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) advises anyone interested in participating in this year’s cleanup to register, so the department collects enough supplies for each location.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protections (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s (REAP) Make it Shine program sponsors the annual cleanup. REAP will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and arrange trash hauls. Additionally, WVDEP will get a t-shirt for their contribution to the cleanup.

To volunteer or suggest a cleanup location, contact Make it Shine Coordinator Chris Cartwright at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov or 1-800-322-5530.

Related