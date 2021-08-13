300+ West Virginians battling COVID-19 in hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 13, 2021, there have been 3,207,734 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 171,950 total cases and 2,976 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,055 2,854 201 86 Greenbrier 2,047 1,988 59 66 McDowell 1,335 1,260 75 27 Mercer 3,622 3,487 135 129 Monroe 1,061 1,033 28 18 Nicholas 1,414 1,339 75 25 Pocahontas 430 402 28 12 Raleigh 5,307 5,010 297 104 Summers 743 727 16 22 Wyoming 2,136 2,003 133 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 312 109 42

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 62-year old female from Raleigh County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state, and extend our deepest sympathies,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,303), Berkeley (13,442), Boone (2,454), Braxton (1,282), Brooke (2,000), Cabell (9,171), Calhoun (415), Clay (568), Doddridge (665), Fayette (3,575), Gilmer (936), Grant (1,545), Greenbrier (2,070), Hampshire (1,979), Hancock (2,414), Hardy (1,515), Harrison (6,505), Jackson (2,373), Jefferson (4,666), Kanawha (16,401), Lewis (1,878), Lincoln (1,949), Logan (3,151), Marion (4,292), Marshall (3,171), Mason (2,020), McDowell (1,232), Mercer (5,535), Mineral (3,545), Mingo (2,585), Monongalia (9,080), Monroe (1,575), Morgan (1,909), Nicholas (2,101), Ohio (4,111), Pendleton (729), Pleasants (987), Pocahontas (724), Preston (3,515), Putnam (5,636), Raleigh (7,232), Randolph (3,111), Ritchie (788), Roane (706), Summers (888), Taylor (1,989), Tucker (570), Tyler (794), Upshur (2,898), Wayne (3,909), Webster (633), Wetzel (1,222), Wirt (479), Wood (8,585), Wyoming (2,202).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. DHHR was informed of additional test results from Berkeley and Morgan counties which had not been received by the state. The Department is working to resolve this issue. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, and Taylor counties.

August 13

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is also available tomorrow in Lewis County.

August 14

Lewis County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

