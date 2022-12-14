3 reporters fired after condemning interview with ex-coal CEO

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Three reporters for the Charleston Gazette report that they were fired after publicly criticizing the company’s interview with convicted former coal executive of Massey Energy, Don Blankenship.

According to Associated Press, Charleston Gazette reporters Caity Coyne, Lacie Pierson, and Ryan Quinn confirmed their dismissals via social media.

HD Media President and state lawmaker Doug Skaff hosts and regularly publishes the video features on the Gazette-Mail’s website.

Massey owned the Upper Big Branch mine, where a 2010 explosion killed 29 coal miners.

Officials convicted Blankenship of conspiring to violate safety regulations at the mine to increase productivity.

The incident is considered one of the worst U.S. coal mining disasters in 40 years.

Blankenship served one year in prison following his conviction.

