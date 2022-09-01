3 people charged with malicious wounding after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman

Rupert, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged three individuals with malicious wounding after they reportedly assaulted an elderly woman in Greenbrier County. According to authorities, the 87-year-old accidentally struck a dog with her car outside her Rupert home. The dog’s owners, Tanya Johnson, James, and Travis Highlander, allegedly confronted the woman at her residence and proceeded to attack her.

EMS transported the victim to CAMC to treat severe injuries from the attack. According to State Police, the three suspects are in custody, charged with malicious wounding as of early this morning. The Greenbrier Magistrate Court has scheduled the suspect’s arrangement for later today.

Related