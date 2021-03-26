2nd half the key in Spartans’ win at Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s boys basketball game between Greenbrier East & Woodrow Wilson!

It was a close game through the first half, with Greenbrier East leading 22-21 at the midway point, but they gained momentum in the second half to win 59-45. William Gabbert scored 25 points for East, 14 of them coming in the final eight minutes.

Bailee Coles contributed 16 points for the Spartans, while Kayden Slay chipped in with 13 for Woodrow Wilson.

Also on Thursday, Woodrow Wilson girls basketball won 44-21 at Bluefield, River View girls basketball won 56-52 against Mercer Christian, while the Summers County Lady Bobcats lost 52-42 to Charleston Catholic.