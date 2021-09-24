2,685 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported in last 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 24, 2021, there are currently 16,223 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,523 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 4,148 3,803 345 98 Greenbrier 2,961 2,663 298 79 McDowell 1,831 1,568 263 37 Mercer 5,041 4,417 624 151 Monroe 1,544 1,416 128 21 Nicholas 2,129 1,869 260 32 Pocahontas 612 556 56 16 Raleigh 7,161 6,469 692 131 Summers 1,009 891 118 27 Wyoming 2,842 2,587 255 46

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 1,005 290 187

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 44-year old female from Upshur County, a 67-year old male from Wirt County, a 90-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from McDowell County, a 79-year old female from Braxton County, a 69-year old male from Tyler County, an 80-year old female from Taylor County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, a 95-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old male from Mercer County, a 40-year old female from Ritchie County, a 51-year old male from Hampshire County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 56-year old male from Hampshire County, an 82-year old female from McDowell County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Hampshire County, a 57-year old male from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Putnam County, a 54-year old female from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 93-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old female from Mineral County, a 54-year old female from Marshall County, a 58-year old male from Logan County, a 28-year old male from Logan County, and a 71-year old male from Logan County.

“As we send sympathies to these families, I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (120), Berkeley (738), Boone (215), Braxton (215), Brooke (121), Cabell (962), Calhoun (72), Clay (58), Doddridge (81), Fayette (345), Gilmer (50), Grant (167), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (215), Hancock (253), Hardy (157), Harrison (890), Jackson (238), Jefferson (369), Kanawha (1,150), Lewis (230), Lincoln (171), Logan (363), Marion (619), Marshall (325), Mason (221), McDowell (263), Mercer (624), Mineral (292), Mingo (363), Monongalia (379), Monroe (128), Morgan (127), Nicholas (260), Ohio (299), Pendleton (49), Pleasants (97), Pocahontas (56), Preston (389), Putnam (599), Raleigh (692), Randolph (168), Ritchie (141), Roane (135), Summers (118), Taylor (168), Tucker (43), Tyler (135), Upshur (275), Wayne (437), Webster (77), Wetzel (188), Wirt (65), Wood (758), Wyoming (255). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County:

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com)

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center (parking lot), 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Monongalia County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh

Randolph County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from the Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida and Madison Streets), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

