245 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported today

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 18, 2021, there have been 2,845,385 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,888 total cases and 2,763 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,836 2,684 152 76 Greenbrier 1,954 1,747 207 61 McDowell 1,214 1,131 83 24 Mercer 3,258 2,943 315 116 Monroe 950 903 47 17 Nicholas 1,266 1,028 238 19 Pocahontas 406 406 0 11 Raleigh 4,942 4,527 415 86 Summers 692 678 14 22 Wyoming 1,945 1,871 74 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 210 78 35

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 87-year old female from Jefferson County. “We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves another loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,456), Berkeley (12,483), Boone (2,070), Braxton (951), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,748), Calhoun (366), Clay (535), Doddridge (608), Fayette (3,463), Gilmer (868), Grant (1,284), Greenbrier (2,833), Hampshire (1,871), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,535), Harrison (5,806), Jackson (2,142), Jefferson (4,637), Kanawha (15,059), Lewis (1,233), Lincoln (1,495), Logan (3,165), Marion (4,488), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,012), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,919), Mineral (2,875), Mingo (2,615), Monongalia (9,242), Monroe (1,147), Morgan (1,196), Nicholas (1,758), Ohio (4,232), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (916), Pocahontas (667), Preston (2,906), Putnam (5,203), Raleigh (6,850), Randolph (2,660), Ritchie (715), Roane (639), Summers (827), Taylor (1,232), Tucker (530), Tyler (724), Upshur (1,893), Wayne (3,128), Webster (501), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (428), Wood (7,826), Wyoming (2,010).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour and Morgan counties in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department (Administration Building), 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

