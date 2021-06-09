24 deaths reported in latest COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 9, 2021, there have been 2,961,098 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,726 total cases and 2,846 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,887 2,821 66 79 Greenbrier 1,981 1,917 64 61 McDowell 1,227 1,182 45 26 Mercer 3,375 3,133 242 121 Monroe 987 953 34 17 Nicholas 1,331 1,144 187 21 Pocahontas 412 412 0 12 Raleigh 5,026 4,923 103 92 Summers 717 693 24 22 Wyoming 1,962 1,923 39 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 144 55 20

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 41-year old male from Lincoln County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, a 67-year old female from Boone County, a 79-year old female from Berkeley County, another 79-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 97-year old male from Hampshire County, a 56-year old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Hampshire County, an 84-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old female from McDowell County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Boone County, a 65-year old female from Cabell County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, and an 86-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,508), Berkeley (12,763), Boone (2,164), Braxton (992), Brooke (2,241), Cabell (8,832), Calhoun (372), Clay (540), Doddridge (630), Fayette (3,532), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,304), Greenbrier (2,872), Hampshire (1,914), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,563), Harrison (6,097), Jackson (2,223), Jefferson (4,766), Kanawha (15,403), Lewis (1,273), Lincoln (1,569), Logan (3,255), Marion (4,610), Marshall (3,528), Mason (2,042), McDowell (1,609), Mercer (5,092), Mineral (2,967), Mingo (2,712), Monongalia (9,374), Monroe (1,193), Morgan (1,222), Nicholas (1,882), Ohio (4,299), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,943), Putnam (5,303), Raleigh (6,998), Randolph (2,819), Ritchie (754), Roane (654), Summers (854), Taylor (1,262), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,949), Wayne (3,176), Webster (538), Wetzel (1,379), Wirt (453), Wood (7,912), Wyoming (2,032).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone and Tyler counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV ( optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

