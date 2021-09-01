22 COVID-related deaths reported in past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 1, 2021, there have been 3,408,287 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 191,156 total cases and 3,106 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,383 2,934 449 92 Greenbrier 2,356 1,876 480 66 McDowell 1,482 1,241 241 28 Mercer 4,039 3,428 611 129 Monroe 1,266 993 273 20 Nicholas 1,622 1,298 324 29 Pocahontas 487 458 29 15 Raleigh 5,859 4,910 949 111 Summers 818 709 109 23 Wyoming 2,299 1,951 348 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 647 202 102

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old female from Randolph County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Barbour County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old male from Webster County, a 48-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old female from Hampshire County, an 89-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Marshall County, a 53-year old male from Monongalia County, a 34-year old male from Monroe County, a 41-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Boone County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old female from McDowell County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, and a 34-year old male from Randolph County.

“We extend our sympathy to all of the families affected by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, know that getting vaccinated is the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,994), Berkeley (14,565), Boone (2,469), Braxton (1,250), Brooke (2,436), Cabell (10,589), Calhoun (523), Clay (714), Doddridge (719), Fayette (4,210), Gilmer (1,012), Grant (1,462), Greenbrier (3,431), Hampshire (2,174), Hancock (3,081), Hardy (1,786), Harrison (7,181), Jackson (2,578), Jefferson (5,314), Kanawha (18,006), Lewis (1,771), Lincoln (1,888), Logan (3,800), Marion (5,384), Marshall (4,096), Mason (2,504), McDowell (1,951), Mercer (6,134), Mineral (3,299), Mingo (3,215), Monongalia (10,289), Monroe (1,541), Morgan (1,450), Nicholas (2,315), Ohio (4,896), Pendleton (828), Pleasants (1,063), Pocahontas (803), Preston (3,286), Putnam (6,179), Raleigh (8,249), Randolph (3,629), Ritchie (878), Roane (857), Summers (991), Taylor (1,549), Tucker (676), Tyler (957), Upshur (2,669), Wayne (3,797), Webster (730), Wetzel (1,773), Wirt (530), Wood (9,171), Wyoming (2,514).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Clay County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1622 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Monongalia County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Monroe Health Center, Peterstown Clinic, 2869 Seneca Trail, South Peterstown, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

