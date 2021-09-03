CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now taking submissions for the 19th Annual West Virginia Operation Wildflower 2022 “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest. The deadline for entries is Wednesday, Sept. 8th.

The following rules for the contest apply: Photographs must be taken in West Virginia; Entries must be submitted as an 8”x10” color print and must be landscape orientation (Portrait orientation will not be accepted).

A high-resolution digital copy MUST be submitted on a CD or flash drive at the same time; Entries that do not contain a digital copy will not be considered; Flowers must be growing along a road and the road must be prominently visible in the photo. They may be growing naturally or in an Operation Wildflower bed planted by the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Pictures of cultivated species planted in arranged beds, such as marigolds, pansies, etc., do not qualify.

Name, address, phone number, e-mail address (if you have one) and a short description of the photo, including location and county of where the photo was taken, must appear in the upper left-hand corner on the back of the photo.

Photos become property of the WVDEP and will not be returned; No more than three entries per person.

Only one winning photo will be selected from any photographer’s entries. Winners will be required to submit a digital copy of their photo.

12 winners will be selected to represent the months of the year.

A grand-prize winner will be chosen to appear on the calendar cover.

Entries can be submitted via email to DEP.AAH@wv.gov or regular mail to:

WV Operation Wildflower

Roadsides in Bloom Calendar Contest

WV Department of Environmental Protection/REAP

601 57th Street, S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304

