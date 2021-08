2021 Football Preview: Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As Woodrow Wilson aims for its first winning season since 2014, they are led by one pair of seniors.

Quarterback Maddex McMillen and wide receiver Keynan Cook have been playing together since the third grade. Both enter 2021 looking to further their already-impressive legacies at the school.

Between McMillen, Cook and Elijah Redfern, Beckley appears to be loaded at the skill positions. They also have three offensive lineman returning, so an explosive offense can be expected.

The defense will need to be an area of improvement, as Beckley allowed nearly 40 points per game last season. However, the Flying Eagles believe close losses to Greenbrier East and George Washington last season are signs they can compete with anyone.

Woodrow Wilson 2021 schedule

August 27: vs. Riverside

September 3: vs. Greenbrier East

September 10: at Parkersburg South

September 17: at Bluefield

September 24: vs. Morgantown

October 1: vs. Princeton

October 8: at Huntington

October 22: at George Washington

October 29: vs. Oak Hill

November 5: at South Charleston

