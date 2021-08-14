2021 Football Preview: Summers County Bobcats

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – As Summers County prepares its return to the gridiron, they will be doing so with a new head coach.

Josh Evans now leads the program following Chris Vicars’ resignation in the winter. He says working with the team through the summer and now the preseason has been a positive experience, and the players agree.

The Bobcats will field a young team in 2021; the roster includes just three seniors. But like many teams in the area, they were thankful that last season wasn’t completely canceled. They’re aiming to take the lessons learned from 2020 and transfer that into another winning season.

Summers County 2021 schedule

August 26: vs. PikeView

September 3: vs. Greenbrier West

September 11: at Shady Spring

September 17: at Mount View

September 24: vs. Midland Trail

October 1: vs. Independence

October 15: vs. Meadow Bridge

October 22: at Pocahontas County

October 29: vs. Richwood

November 5: at James Monroe

Related