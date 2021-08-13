2021 Football Preview: Shady Spring Tigers

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Last school year saw Shady Spring High School claim state championships in golf, volleyball, and boys basketball.
While Tiger football wasn’t able to reach the same heights in 2020, they are entering this year with positive attitudes and experienced players that are eager to make an impact. They’re wanting to prove that last year was the exception after reaching the Class AA playoffs in 2018 & 2019.
Another reason for the optimism? Shady Spring will be playing on a new turf surface at H.B. Thomas Field, starting with their opening three games of 2021.
Shady Spring 2021 schedule
August 27: vs. Tug Valley
September 3: vs. Nicholas County
September 11: vs. Summers County
September 18: at Independence
September 25: at PikeView
October 1: at Westside
October 8: at Wyoming East
October 15: vs. Mingo Central
October 22: vs. Ripley
October 29: at Liberty