2021 Football Preview: Shady Spring Tigers

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Last school year saw Shady Spring High School claim state championships in golf, volleyball, and boys basketball.

While Tiger football wasn’t able to reach the same heights in 2020, they are entering this year with positive attitudes and experienced players that are eager to make an impact. They’re wanting to prove that last year was the exception after reaching the Class AA playoffs in 2018 & 2019.

Another reason for the optimism? Shady Spring will be playing on a new turf surface at H.B. Thomas Field, starting with their opening three games of 2021.

Shady Spring 2021 schedule

August 27: vs. Tug Valley

September 3: vs. Nicholas County

September 11: vs. Summers County

September 18: at Independence

September 25: at PikeView

October 1: at Westside

October 8: at Wyoming East

October 15: vs. Mingo Central

October 22: vs. Ripley

October 29: at Liberty

