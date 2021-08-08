2021 Football Preview: Oak Hill Red Devils

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill football wasn’t able to play a game in 2020 until October, but once they took the field, they had their share of positive moments.

The Red Devils were in Class AAA playoff contention going into the final week of the regular season, and returning players say their goal is to keep that momentum going.

Coaches and players were encouraged by the strong turnout during the three-week summer practice period, which transitioned well into the start of official preseason practices. Oak Hill opens the 2021 season with two straight home games.

Oak Hill 2021 schedule

August 27: vs. Nicholas County

September 3: vs. Westside

September 10: at Princeton

September 17: vs. Lincoln County

September 24: at Ripley

October 1: vs. Cabell Midland

October 8: at Greenbrier East

October 22: vs. Bluefield

October 29: at Woodrow Wilson

November 5: at University

