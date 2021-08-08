2021 Football Preview: Oak Hill Red Devils

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill football wasn’t able to play a game in 2020 until October, but once they took the field, they had their share of positive moments.
The Red Devils were in Class AAA playoff contention going into the final week of the regular season, and returning players say their goal is to keep that momentum going.
Coaches and players were encouraged by the strong turnout during the three-week summer practice period, which transitioned well into the start of official preseason practices. Oak Hill opens the 2021 season with two straight home games.
Oak Hill 2021 schedule
August 27: vs. Nicholas County
September 3: vs. Westside
September 10: at Princeton
September 17: vs. Lincoln County
September 24: at Ripley
October 1: vs. Cabell Midland
October 8: at Greenbrier East
October 22: vs. Bluefield
October 29: at Woodrow Wilson
November 5: at University