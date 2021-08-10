2021 Football Preview: Midland Trail Patriots

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail has reached the Class A playoffs each of the last four years. If they want to extend that streak to five years, they’ll have to do so without several key players who graduated this spring.

But among the players back for 2021 is a running back duo that gained plenty of experience last season.

The Patriots are also approaching the season with a light-hearted attitude, as they’re optimistic that 2021 will be closer to normal compared to last season.

Midland Trail 2021 schedule

August 27: at Clay County

September 3: vs. Tolsia

September 10: vs. Meadow Bridge

September 17: at Richwood

September 24: at Summers County

October 1: vs. Nicholas County

October 8: vs. Independence

October 15: at James Monroe

October 29: at Greenbrier West

November 5: vs. Pocahontas County

