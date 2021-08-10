2021 Football Preview: Midland Trail Patriots

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail has reached the Class A playoffs each of the last four years. If they want to extend that streak to five years, they’ll have to do so without several key players who graduated this spring.
But among the players back for 2021 is a running back duo that gained plenty of experience last season.
The Patriots are also approaching the season with a light-hearted attitude, as they’re optimistic that 2021 will be closer to normal compared to last season.
Midland Trail 2021 schedule
August 27: at Clay County
September 3: vs. Tolsia
September 10: vs. Meadow Bridge
September 17: at Richwood
September 24: at Summers County
October 1: vs. Nicholas County
October 8: vs. Independence
October 15: at James Monroe
October 29: at Greenbrier West
November 5: vs. Pocahontas County