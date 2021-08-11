2021 Football Preview: Meadow Bridge Wildcats

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – After several years of near-misses when it comes to the Class A playoffs, Meadow Bridge is confident that 2021 could be the year they turn it around.

The Wildcats had to wait until October to play last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they were able to play eight games in a six-week span, winning half of those contests. After waiting through August and September to play in 2020, they’re thankful that this year will be likely be closer to normal.

Meadow Bridge opens the year at home before a three-game road stretch, followed by their bye week.

Meadow Bridge 2021 schedule

August 27: vs. Van

September 3: at Richwood

September 10: at Midland Trail

September 17: at James Monroe

October 1: vs. Greenbrier West

October 8: vs. Webster County

October 15: at Summers County

October 22: at Montcalm

October 29: vs. Sherman

November 5: vs. Gilmer County

