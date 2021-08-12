2021 Football Preview: Greenbrier East Spartans

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – 2020 started well for Greenbrier East football, but a tough stretch of results at the end of the regular season saw them miss out on the Class AAA playoffs.

While the Spartans did lose valuable contributors on both sides of the ball, including Fulton Walker Award winner Colby Piner, this year’s squad is ready for a potential return to the postseason.

Like the majority of teams in the Mountain State, Greenbrier East played its games in front of smaller crowds than normal. The team is looking forward to a more normal environment, starting with their first two games on the road.

Greenbrier East 2021 schedule

August 27: at Point Pleasant

September 3: at Woodrow Wilson

September 10: vs. Robert C. Byrd

September 17: vs. Buckhannon-Upshur

October 1: at Mingo Central

October 8: vs. Oak Hill

October 15: at Ripley

October 22: at Hampshire

October 29: vs. Princeton

November 5: vs. Lincoln County

Related