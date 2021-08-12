2021 Football Preview: Greenbrier East Spartans

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – 2020 started well for Greenbrier East football, but a tough stretch of results at the end of the regular season saw them miss out on the Class AAA playoffs.
While the Spartans did lose valuable contributors on both sides of the ball, including Fulton Walker Award winner Colby Piner, this year’s squad is ready for a potential return to the postseason.
Like the majority of teams in the Mountain State, Greenbrier East played its games in front of smaller crowds than normal. The team is looking forward to a more normal environment, starting with their first two games on the road.
Greenbrier East 2021 schedule
August 27: at Point Pleasant
September 3: at Woodrow Wilson
September 10: vs. Robert C. Byrd
September 17: vs. Buckhannon-Upshur
October 1: at Mingo Central
October 8: vs. Oak Hill
October 15: at Ripley
October 22: at Hampshire
October 29: vs. Princeton
November 5: vs. Lincoln County