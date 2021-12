2021 Class AAA All-State Football Teams

WOAY – The Class AAA All-State Football Teams were announced Thursday, as decided by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Area players named to the two teams or honorable mention are listed below, in alphabetical order.

FIRST TEAM – Eli Campbell (Offensive Lineman, Princeton); Ian Cline (Running Back, Greenbrier East); Grant Cochran (Punter, Princeton); Keynan Cook (Defensive Back, Woodrow Wilson); Leonard Farrow (Running Back, Oak Hill)

SECOND TEAM – Jacob Wickline (Offensive Lineman, Greenbrier East)

HONORABLE MENTION – Reece Burton (Princeton), Dominick Collins (Princeton), Monquelle Davis (Greenbrier East), Noah Dotson (Greenbrier East), Casey Geso (Princeton), Jeremiah Jackson (Oak Hill), Jay Jones (Woodrow Wilson), Lucas McCallister (Greenbrier East), Maddex McMillen (Woodrow Wilson), Brodee Rice (Princeton), JT Spencer (Greenbrier East), Ethan Vargo-Thomas (Oak Hill)

