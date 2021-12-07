2021 Class A All-State Football Teams

WOAY – The Class A All-State Football Teams were announced Tuesday, as decided by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Area players named to the two teams or honorable mention are listed below, in alphabetical order.

FIRST TEAM – Eli Allen (Defensive Back, James Monroe), Tony Bailey (Utility Offense, Mount View), Aden Isaacs (Linebacker, Midland Trail), Jakobey Meadows (Offensive Lineman, James Monroe), Ty Nickell (Running Back, Greenbrier West), Ayden Simms (Utility Defense, Midland Trail)

SECOND TEAM – Dustin Adkins (Utility Offense, Meadow Bridge), Tyson Adkins (Linebacker, Summers County), TJ Bell (Utility Offense, Mount View), Duke Dodson (Utility Defense, Summers County), Chase Franklin (Offensive Lineman, Greenbrier West), Chase McClung (Utility Defense, Greenbrier West), Ty Roles (Defensive Lineman, Meadow Bridge), Talon Shockey (Kicker, Midland Trail)

HONORABLE MENTION – Brady Baker (James Monroe), Drake Cole (Summers County), Rian Cooper (Meadow Bridge), Josh Dickerson (Midland Trail), Devin Greene (Montcalm), Justin Haggerty (Mount View), Cody Harrell (Midland Trail), Josh Hypes (Richwood), Grant Lively (James Monroe), Ryan Long (Mount View), James McClure (Meadow Bridge), Rylee Morgan (River View), Conner Mullins (Meadow Bridge), Cooper Ridgeway (James Monroe), Robert Ruffner (Midland Trail), Dale Treadway (Greenbrier West), Caleb Webb (Montcalm)

