The 2021 Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Business Show & Makers Market begins Thursday, August 26th and runs through Saturday, August 28th.

The event will be held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. WOAY-TV is sponsoring the Business After Hours mixer on Thursday from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. The station will have a booth at the show which will be themed, One Tank Trip, after our weekly Thursday evening segment on Newswatch at 6. The segments highlight extraordinary places to visit within our region that won’t break the bank, and are less than a tank of gas from the WOAY-TV4 Studios.

The After Hours Giveaway is a weekend at Pipestem with dinner and a Pipestem Spa Package. Visitors to the WOAY-TV booth can also register to win a $25.00 Gas Card from WOAY-TV during the show Friday and Saturday.

