2021 All-State Basketball Teams: Boys Class AAA

WOAY – The Class AAA all-state boys basketball teams were announced Thursday, as decided by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players on the two teams are in bold.

FIRST TEAM – Braden Chapman (Shady Spring), Cole Chapman (Shady Spring), Devin Hatfield (Herbert Hoover), Jaelin Johnson (Fairmont Senior), Bryson Lucas (Robert C. Byrd, captain), JC Maxwell (Wheeling Central Catholic), Ryan Reasbeck (Wheeling Central Catholic), Jaidyn West (Notre Dame)

SECOND TEAM – Hunter Bush (Point Pleasant), Zycheus Dobbs (Fairmont Senior), Todd Duncan (Shady Spring, captain), Jarron Glick (Logan), Drew Keckley (Hampshire), Gavin Kennedy (Robert C. Byrd), Ryan Maier (Grafton), Kolton Painter (Nitro)

AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING HONORABLE MENTION – Ethan Blackburn (Westside), Dylan Blake (PikeView), Zach Bolen (Independence), Indy Eades (Midland Trail), Jaedan Holstein (Shady Spring), Cameron Manns (Shady Spring), Michael McKinney (Independence), Rylee Nicholas (Nicholas County), Daniel Reed (Westside), Kobey Taylor-Williams (PikeView)

