20 WV COVID-related deaths announced, 17 of them previously unreported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 9, 2021, there are currently 5,937 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,568 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 5,107 4,967 140 131 Greenbrier 3,579 3,480 99 98 McDowell 2,249 2,189 60 50 Mercer 6,370 6,112 258 180 Monroe 1,761 1,729 32 25 Nicholas 2,778 2,602 176 51 Pocahontas 774 756 18 18 Raleigh 8,603 8,369 234 183 Summers 1,191 1,164 27 30 Wyoming 3,542 3,456 86 66

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 544 190 94

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Ohio County, a 54-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 68-year old male from Braxton County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 55-year old male from Barbour County, a 59-year old male from Tyler County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Morgan County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Roane County, a 78-year old female from Grant County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, an 87-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Ohio County, and a 68-year old male from Wyoming County. These deaths range from September 2021 through October 2021.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and commitment to continue working to end this deadly virus through vaccination.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (46), Berkeley (307), Boone (92), Braxton (39), Brooke (50), Cabell (256), Calhoun (26), Clay (31), Doddridge (8), Fayette (123), Gilmer (28), Grant (63), Greenbrier (84), Hampshire (71), Hancock (110), Hardy (71), Harrison (233), Jackson (70), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (489), Lewis (57), Lincoln (150), Logan (80), Marion (217), Marshall (83), Mason (63), McDowell (53), Mercer (239), Mineral (95), Mingo (57), Monongalia (226), Monroe (41), Morgan (48), Nicholas (155), Ohio (76), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (16), Preston (119), Putnam (218), Raleigh (198), Randolph (79), Ritchie (16), Roane (98), Summers (26), Taylor (104), Tucker (17), Tyler (17), Upshur (114), Wayne (78), Webster (24), Wetzel (52), Wirt (8), Wood (198), Wyoming (83). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County:

7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Brooke County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hardy County:

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County:

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Monongalia County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County:

7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

