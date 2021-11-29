20 COVID-related deaths reported since last Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 29, 2021, there are currently 5,991 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,837 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 5,418 5,222 196 136 Greenbrier 3,743 3,671 72 106 McDowell 2,383 2,302 81 53 Mercer 6,882 6,595 287 183 Monroe 1,839 1,802 37 27 Nicholas 3,004 2,842 162 65 Pocahontas 823 800 23 19 Raleigh 9,111 8,848 263 194 Summers 1,241 1,207 34 32 Wyoming 3,667 3,624 43 67

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 511 173 97

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 48-year old male from Nicholas County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 53-year old female from Taylor County, a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 63-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 49-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Berkeley County, a 54-year old female from Jefferson County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, an 88-year old female from Randolph County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 95-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old female from Jefferson County, and an 89-year old female from Preston County.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is life-saving and available to all West Virginians ages five and older,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please make the decision to be vaccinated.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (51), Berkeley (526), Boone (84), Braxton (41), Brooke (76), Cabell (253), Calhoun (27), Clay (21), Doddridge (28), Fayette (196), Gilmer (12), Grant (56), Greenbrier (72), Hampshire (84), Hancock (101), Hardy (61), Harrison (263), Jackson (66), Jefferson (236), Kanawha (399), Lewis (92), Lincoln (59), Logan (89), Marion (180), Marshall (117), Mason (86), McDowell (81), Mercer (287), Mineral (96), Mingo (101), Monongalia (177), Monroe (37), Morgan (88), Nicholas (162), Ohio (174), Pendleton (39), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (23), Preston (115), Putnam (181), Raleigh (263), Randolph (48), Ritchie (18), Roane (37), Summers (34), Taylor (78), Tucker (6), Tyler (34), Upshur (84), Wayne (90), Webster (60), Wetzel (57), Wirt (26), Wood (258), Wyoming (43). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Online registration is open for the third round of the ​​“Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Summers, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County:

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County:

7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Summers County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Kroger (parking lot beside Kroger), 302 Stokes Drive, Hinton, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova, Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County:

7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

