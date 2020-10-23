2 highway workers injured in West Virginia work zone

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A van hit two highway workers in a northern West Virginia work zone Thursday, state officials said.

The workers were being treated at a hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The highway crew was working on an off ramp on westbound Interstate 70 at Wheeling when the vehicle hit several caution cones, knocked down one worker and broke a rake out of the other’s hand before driving off, the department said. Police located a suspect, the release said. No names were released.

“Many, if not all, of these work zone accidents can be avoided if drivers pay attention, slow down, and move over when possible,” West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White said.