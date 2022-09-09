2 charged with transferring and receiving stolen property in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County deputies have charged James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton, and Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery, with transferring and receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony. Deputies responded to reports of an abandoned car that appeared to be wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road in August. During their investigation, deputies identified the vehicle’s driver as James G. Johnson was not the owner of the car.

When authorities contacted the car owner, they reported that the car had been stolen. However, when officers spoke with Johnson again, he said he bought the vehicle from a woman for $30. The woman who sold the car was identified as Veronica R. Cabrera, who was not permitted to have the vehicle and did not have the authority to sell it.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

