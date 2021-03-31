17-year old reflects on vaccination experience as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginians ages 16 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

17-year old Brittney Anderson says the opportunity to get her shot is something she’s been waiting a long time for.

“It’s just really a privilege to get it,” Anderson said. “Because if you can have vaccine and not have to get COVID, that’s just great.”

Brittney is a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Raleigh County. She recently did a study on why people might be afraid of receiving the vaccine, along with possible side effects. Her work was enough to convince her mother, Tammy Altice, to get vaccinated with her.

“She went through everything through the COVID vaccine,” Altice said. “It’s not what people think.”

Matthew Wade is the Chief Financial Officer at Eppy’s Drug. He registers people of all ages at vaccination clinics, but says that the amount of people in that newly eligible range getting vaccinated with their families is encouraging.

“A lot of times it is a family affair,” Wade said. “So, we see families as a group, now that we’re doing 16 and older, we’ll see them all come in to get vaccinated.”

COVID-19 cases are increasing among West Virginia youth. Getting vaccinated is another important step in reversing that trend and fighting towards a return to normalcy.

“Do it,” Anderson said. “If you’re young, we’re healthy. We can handle it.”