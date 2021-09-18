14 subjects apprehended during warrant drive in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Multiple people with outstanding felony warrants are apprehended during a warrant drive in Fayette County.

This week, several subjects with outstanding warrants were rounded up by members of the Cuffed Task Force unit. The unit consists of members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Marshal Service, Beckley Police Department, Princeton PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept., Mercer County Sheriff’s Dept. and WV Parole Services.

Ronald Bates and Dennis Brooks, Jr. are issued warrants for parole violation.

Melvin Garten and Jennifer Harrah are issued warrants for burglary, conspiracy and larceny.

Derek Cox is issued a warrant for burglary and conspiracy.

Amanda Brown, Amanda Meadows, Stephanie Legg-Lucas and Penny Kurpel, are all issued warrants for delivery of a controlled substance.

Samantha Meadows is issued a capias warrant.

Bryant Carr, Alisha Settle and Tyler Randall are each issued bench warrants.

Dewey Johnson is issued a warrant for transferring/receiving stolen goods.

These subjects will now await further court proceedings.

