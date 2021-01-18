130,000 West Virginians already received first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 18, 2021, there have been 1,761,905 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 109,809 total cases and 1,784 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,885 1,328 557 57 Greenbrier 1,433 556 877 45 McDowell 898 573 325 8 Mercer 2,521 1,049 1,472 72 Monroe 689 425 264 11 Nicholas 680 339 341 9 Pocahontas 336 239 97 9 Raleigh 2,760 1,611 1,149 38 Summers 536 349 187 19 Wyoming 1,367 1,050 317 24

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 643 172 91

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Upshur County, a 57-year old female from Wood County, a 57-year old male from Upshur County, a 35-year old male from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Hancock County, a 58-year old male from Morgan County, and a 70-year old male from Monongalia County.

“As a state, we share in the sorrow of all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, and promise to continue striving toward ending this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,003), Berkeley (8,091), Boone (1,292), Braxton (676), Brooke (1,764), Cabell (6,458), Calhoun (188), Clay (301), Doddridge (365), Fayette (2,167), Gilmer (534), Grant (921), Greenbrier (2,056), Hampshire (1,231), Hancock (2,318), Hardy (1,087), Harrison (4,021), Jackson (1,488), Jefferson (3,019), Kanawha (10,336), Lewis (729), Lincoln (1,035), Logan (2,128), Marion (2,914), Marshall (2,554), Mason (1,366), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,690), Mineral (2,318), Mingo (1,770), Monongalia (6,500), Monroe (804), Morgan (819), Nicholas (937), Ohio (3,076), Pendleton (460), Pleasants (721), Pocahontas (511), Preston (2,234), Putnam (3,520), Raleigh (3,673), Randolph (1,933), Ritchie (497), Roane (403), Summers (633), Taylor (910), Tucker (417), Tyler (492), Upshur (1,274), Wayne (2,109), Webster (221), Wetzel (884), Wirt (293), Wood (6,107), Wyoming (1,426).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton County in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.