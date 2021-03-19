1,200 boxes of food given away during distribution in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hundreds of cars line up at Linda K. Epling Stadium for a large-scale food distribution.

1,200 boxes of fresh meat, produce and dairy were given away in. It was put on through a partnership between the Beckley Housing Authority the USDA and Save the Children – an international organization focused on helping families in need.

Angela Hansford with the Beckley Housing Authority said they invited the entire community to come out and get some free food, no criteria needed.

“You don’t have to meet any criteria, no income check or anything, just come out and get a box of food,” Hansford said.

The boxes contain enough food for multiple meals, able to feed an entire family. They stay refrigerated in the truck before being sent out so everything stays fresh.

There were so many boxes they had to be lowered down by forklift, and were gone in hardly any time at all as volunteers kept the line moving.

“The need is great, the amount of cars here just amazes me. I’m really just shocked and I’m glad we’re able to help as many as we are.”

This distribution is similar to other ones held this month in Mercer and Summers Counties, those ones also being through the USDA and Save the Children.

More distributions in Raleigh County can be expected in the coming weeks.

“We’re gonna do another truck next month, just watch our Facebook page, watch for flyers, the same way you heard about it this month.”