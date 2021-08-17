12 additional COVID deaths reported after delay in system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 17, 2021, there have been 3,235,878 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 174,818 total cases and 2,990 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,055 2,854 201 86 Greenbrier 2,047 1,988 59 66 McDowell 1,335 1,260 75 27 Mercer 3,622 3,487 135 129 Monroe 1,061 1,033 28 18 Nicholas 1,414 1,339 75 25 Pocahontas 430 402 28 12 Raleigh 5,307 5,010 297 104 Summers 743 727 16 22 Wyoming 2,136 2,003 133 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 312 109 42

As reported during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, the state surveillance system experienced an upgrade which caused a delay in cases being reported to the dashboard. Seven hundred cases from the 5-day period beginning last Thursday, August 12, 2021, were reported on the dashboard today. In addition, there were 12 new deaths reported today that were delayed due to the same system upgrade.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Mason County, a 65-year old female from Randolph County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Berkeley County, a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Wayne County, a 41-year old female from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Nicholas County, a 79-year old female from Marshall County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, and a 79-year old female from Lewis County.

“The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, readily available and free. Take time to schedule an appointment today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sincere condolences to these families for their profound loss.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,648), Berkeley (13,645), Boone (2,282), Braxton (1,101), Brooke (2,316), Cabell (9,710), Calhoun (422), Clay (591), Doddridge (673), Fayette (3,832), Gilmer (948), Grant (1,360), Greenbrier (2,991), Hampshire (2,008), Hancock (2,940), Hardy (1,647), Harrison (6,580), Jackson (2,394), Jefferson (5,042), Kanawha (16,294), Lewis (1,521), Lincoln (1,707), Logan (3,508), Marion (4,963), Marshall (3,829), Mason (2,261), McDowell (1,746), Mercer (5,534), Mineral (3,084), Mingo (2,922), Monongalia (9,791), Monroe (1,286), Morgan (1,343), Nicholas (2,043), Ohio (4,584), Pendleton (737), Pleasants (1,001), Pocahontas (741), Preston (3,045), Putnam (5,748), Raleigh (7,535), Randolph (3,093), Ritchie (800), Roane (724), Summers (897), Taylor (1,416), Tucker (587), Tyler (806), Upshur (2,299), Wayne (3,486), Webster (641), Wetzel (1,573), Wirt (482), Wood (8,432), Wyoming (2,229).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Taylor, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 PM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

