11 new COVID-19 deaths reported

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 29, 2020, there have been 1,122,438 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 46,997 total cases and 729 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 47-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old male from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 97-year old female from Mineral County, and an 84-year old male from Marion County.

“The loss of life weighs heavily not only on families and friends, but also on the healthcare workers responding to this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts break with one another, and we must work to stop the spread of this virus so that we can heal together.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (405), Berkeley (3,189), Boone (645), Braxton (116), Brooke (642), Cabell (2,881), Calhoun (77), Clay (117), Doddridge (122), Fayette (1,154), Gilmer (203), Grant (358), Greenbrier (499), Hampshire (325), Hancock (694), Hardy (276), Harrison (1,387), Jackson (695), Jefferson (1,353), Kanawha (5,659), Lewis (241), Lincoln (424), Logan (1,049), Marion (883), Marshall (1,214), Mason (474), McDowell (621), Mercer (1,330), Mineral (1,255), Mingo (984), Monongalia (3,307), Monroe (374), Morgan (287), Nicholas (345), Ohio (1,525), Pendleton (104), Pleasants (93), Pocahontas (173), Preston (620), Putnam (1,968), Raleigh (1,583), Randolph (689), Ritchie (177), Roane (180), Summers (273), Taylor (339), Tucker (140), Tyler (139), Upshur (508), Wayne (1,018), Webster (68), Wetzel (411), Wirt (111), Wood (2,547), Wyoming (746).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.