GM recalls over 300,000 large SUVs due to daytime light malfunction

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – General Motors is recalling almost 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. due to daytime running lights not shutting off while regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on simultaneously could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

Dealers will update the software controlling the lights. Owners will receive notifications by mail starting Dec. 19.

Related