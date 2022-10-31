West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program advises everyone to drive safely this Halloween

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) partners with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind everyone that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.

Drivers should be extra cautious on Halloween, as more pedestrians are trick-or-treating at night. Before planning to head out for a night of Halloween partying, follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

Remember that drinking or taking drugs or impairing medications and driving is never okay.

Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, or call a taxi or rideshare service to get home safely.

If available, use your community’s sober ride program. Intoxi-Taxi ® is available in Charleston.

Contact local law enforcement if you see a drunk or drugged driver on the road.

See a friend who is about to drink or take drugs and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

Always remember: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. For more information, visit

www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit

highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

